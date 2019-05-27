Hyderabad: MANUU to hold entrance exams from Tuesday

By | Published: 7:00 pm

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is conducting entrance tests on May 28 and 29 in forenoon and afternoon sessions for admission into various entrance based regular courses.

According to Dr M Vanaja, Director, Directorate of Admissions, the entrance test for PhD (Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Persian, Public Administration, ACSSEIP, Mass Communication and Journalism), M Tech and D.El.Ed. will be held between 10 am and 12 noon on May 28. For admission into PhD (Education, Islamic Studies, Social Work, History and Economics), MEd and MCA the entrance test will be held on the same day from 2 pm to 4 pm.

On May 29, entrance test for PhD (Management, Sociology, Political Science, Translation Studies), BTech, MBA and BEd will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon whereas entrance for PhD (Computer Science, Commerce, Women Studies, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology), and Polytechnic Diploma in Engineering programme will be held in afternoon session.

The entrance test for regular courses will be held simultaneously at Hyderabad, Kadapa, Asansol, Aurangabad, Azamgarh, Lucknow, Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bengaluru, Bidar, Bhopal, Cuttack, Darbhanga, Kishanganj, Patna, Delhi, Guwahati, and Srinagar.

Candidates are advised to be present at the examination centre 30 minutes before the commencement of entrance test.