Hyderabad marathon expo inaugurated

By | Published: 8:07 pm

Hyderabad: The Marathon Expo for the ninth edition of the Airtel Hyderabad Marathon, organised by Hyderabad Runners Society, Bharti Airtel along with Telangana government was inaugurated at the Hitex Exhibition Centre on Friday. The three-day Marathon Expo is being held along with SportExpo India, featuring latest sports, fitness and wellness products.

The expo is designed to showcase the latest technology, sports equipment, facilities, services and nutrition to help individuals and fitness enthusiasts to enhance their health and lifestyles. There are over 100 established brands, products and services which are on display with interactive sessions.

Meanwhile, the curtain raiser 5K Run for the marathon is held on August 24 and the main marathon will be held on August 25. The 10K, Half Marathon (21.095 km) and Full Marathon (42.195 km) will take place on Sunday. The marathon route will traverse the important landmarks in the city giving the runners a picturesque view of the Hussain Sagar Lake, IT and Knowledge hub of Hi-Tech City and Gachibowli while spreading the healthy lifestyle theme among Hyderabad denizens.

