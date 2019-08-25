Hyderabad Marathon sees massive footfall

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:48 pm

Hyderabad: Sunday’s weather set a perfect backdrop for the 9th edition of the Hyderabad Marathon as enthusiasts in large numbers turned up on roads cheering the runners along the way. The Sunday run – full marathon, half marathon and 10k – saw around 14,000 participants in the fray.

People from all walks of life took part in the event, acclaimed as a premier event of the city in recent years. Including the Saturday’s 5k fun run, a total of 25,000-odd runners took part, making it one of the marquee events of the country. The 10k saw 8,292 runners while half and full marathons saw 4,516 and 1,235 runners, respectively.

In the full marathon, Berhanu Feye clocked 2.26.10 seconds for the top medal in the men’s category while Rosina Kiboino recorded 2.55.26 seconds for the yellow medal in the women’ category. In the half marathon, Asrar Hiyrden took men’s top honour while Midred Kinyanj took women’s top prize. A total of Rs 15 lakh has been awarded to top three winners in men and women’s sections in three categories.

The run, conducted by Hyderabad Runners, was a smooth affair as they deployed over 250 paramedics at 21 medical stations. About Rs 30 lakh was raised as funds for charities through the event. Over 12 music bands entertained the runners along the route. Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar flagged off the full marathon while Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner M Dana Kishore flagged off the half marathon at the

People’s Plaza at Necklace Road. The 10k run was flagged off at Hitex Exhibition Centre, ending all the three races at the Gachibowli Stadium.

Results

Full marathon: Men: 1. Berhanu Feye (2.26.10), 2. Rashpal, 3. Kenneth Kandie;

Women: 1. Rosina Kiboino (2.55.26), 2. Jyoti Gawate, 3. Divyanka Chuadary

Half marathon: Men: Asrar Hiyrden (1.08.23), 2. Anish, 3. Shankar

Women: 1. Midred Kinyanj (1.22.37), 2. Addisalem Alemu, 3. Varshadevi 10k: Men: Kiran (0.31.38), 2. Deepak Singh, 3. Tirtha Kumar Pun

Women: Hannah Wanjiku Gatheru (0.39.11)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter