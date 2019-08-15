Hyderabad Marathon to have 150 special child runners

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: This year’s Hyderabad Marathon will feature a group of very special children who despite challenges that life has thrown at them have learnt to smile and overcome them by simply running.

Nearly 150 children from Bengaluru — some living with HIV/AIDS, some with special needs, a few fighting autism and other mental health issues — are set to take part in the marathon on August 25. They are all from economically weaker sections

They have been trained by avid runner Santosh Padmanabhan, who says that running teaches many life lessons. “There is no doubt that running has changed the lives of children who were trained by us. It not only teaches them how to lead a healthy life but also gives them key life lessons like perseverance and patience,” he says.

For the last decade, through his unique outreach programme, Runners’ High, Santosh Padmanabhan has been training children from disadvantaged backgrounds. “Such visits also give a chance to children to explore the city. During our stay, our children will visit all noted locations in Hyderabad, which will be a great experience for them,” he says.

With the help of Hyderabad Runners Society (HRS) and other donors, Santosh for the past few months has been busy hammering out logistics issues that involve taking care of travel, boarding and lodging issues of the 150 children in Hyderabad.

“We raise funds through donations to buy train tickets and reserve halls for our children. We must thank the marathon organisers, including Rajesh Vetcha of Hyderabad Runners, for helping us in numerous ways for a safe journey and stay,” he says.

In this year’s Hyderabad Marathon, 125 children will take part in the 10K event while another 25 youngsters from the Runners’ High will take a shot at Half Marathon (21 km).

“We have seen a drastic change in the lives of children after they took up running. It not only provides them with a chance to escape their financial condition but also helps them in adopting a healthy lifestyle. The overall health condition of children living with HIV/AIDS and autism has improved. They are mentally tough and know very well how to handle tough situations,” says Santosh.

