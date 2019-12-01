Hyderabad: Mark the date for ‘Ruhaniyat’

By | Published: 4:20 pm

Banyan Tree is all set to present Ruhaniyat for the 19th consecutive year covering East, West, South and North India, across all the eight cities (Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Pune).

The Hyderabad edition will feature an interesting line-up. Expect to see ‘And the Forest Stood Witness’ by Kapalik Pandvani – Meena Sahu & group, Voices of Mystics of Iran by Mehdi Emami & Vasl trio, So Said the Saints of Maharashtra by Avadhoot Gandhi & group, When Hearts Connect by Indo-Iranian production, Resonating Ancient African Wisdom with Kora by Dawda Jobarteh and qawwali by Hifzur Rehman Hakimi & group. Mark your calendar for the event which will be held December 14.

The specially-curated collaborative series with artists from different countries i.e. When Hearts connect and Mystic Pathways continue to be among the most awaited productions across the country. For more details, follow their FB page.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter