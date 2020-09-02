Hyderabad markets face grim situation

Though shops reopened after the lockdown, the business has not picked up

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: Known as a busy destination for textiles and all kinds of sarees, the General Bazaar in Secunderabad is another of the city’s prime shopping areas that has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The General Bazaar houses hundreds of shops selling all kinds of textiles, sarees, jewellery and other goods, mostly at prices lesser than elsewhere. For the first time ever, the shopping lanes here, which used to be abuzz with customers round the clock, are now gloomy and silent.

According to the General Bazaar Cloth Merchants Association, though the shops were reopened after the lockdown in May under heavy restrictions, the business has not picked up with many not showing any interest in shopping in crowded places.

Traders said that they are facing tough times as whatever business that happens is not sufficient even for shop rents and electricity bills. Chances of the business picking up in the coming days are bleak, they said.

Pradeep, owner of Sada Shiva Silks, says he has been sitting idle in the shop for two months and not even 10 customers come by a day to buy sarees.

“The situation is the same in all the shops, whether they are popular stores or small ones. Every trader is struggling to bear shop expenditures and is also finding it difficult to support the family,” he said.

The debts have to be cleared with textile dealers from Pune, Surat, Kolkata and Bengaluru, who are pressurising traders to pay their pending bills at the earliest, Pradeep said, adding the stock was yet to be cleared.

Rithesh Agarwal, owner of Padmavathi Sarees, says they have missed the usual peak business during Sravana Masam, Varalakshmi Vratham, Ganesh Chaturthi and also summer as a large number of people do shopping in these times.

“I need to pay Rs 25,000 towards shop rent, Rs 30,000 for staff salary and Rs 4,000 for electricity bill. Forget about profit, I am unable to recover even shop expenditure. We do not have hopes on Dasara as we are expecting the situation to be like this at least till December,” Agarwal added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .