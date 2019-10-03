Hyderabad marks Gandhi Jayanthi with plogging

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Volunteers, officials and general public in large numbers participated in the plogging activity organised by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to create awareness on removing litter, bottles and papers in playgrounds, parks and on roads during morning walk, in different parts of the city on Wednesday.

The civic body took up the activity to make citizens responsible in keeping their surroundings clean. “We believe that by involving citizens in this initiative, they will become part of the Swachh Hyderabad campaign,” said an official.

From the level of Deputy Commissioner to medical officer and officials along with morning walkers associations, residential and colony welfare associations and other voluntary groups took part in the activity and cleared waste in their respective areas on Wednesday.

As part of plogging, morning walkers at various places such as Shyamalakunta Park, Sanathnagar, Langar Houz main road and Cantonment Colony, cleaned plastic waste. This apart, awareness rallies, administering of pledge, shows, street plays and meetings were organised on plastic ban, across the city.

GHMC Zonal Commissioner Hari Chandana along with officials and staff took part in ‘shramadaan’ at Miyapur Market in 108 Municipal Division and cleared single-use plastic carrybags, tea cups, water glasses and other material. She stressed the need to restrict plastic usage which had become a threat to environment.

