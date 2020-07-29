Hyderabad: Marri extends financial aid to accident victim

By | Published: 10:10 pm

Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri Parliament constituency in-charge Marri Rajasekhar Reddy here on Wednesday extended financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the family of Balaram Goud, who is bedridden after he met with a road accident.

Reddy went to Goud’s residence at Keshavaram village in Kompally mandal on the city suburbs and interacted with the family members. As they had no financial alternative to meet the expenses of Goud’s treatment, Reddy extended the financial assistance to him. He also promised to take care of the family in all aspects.

