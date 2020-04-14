Hyderabad: Masks donated to Cyberabad Police

By | Published: 1:06 pm

Hyderabad: In a humanitarian move, Precision Metal Stamping proprietor K.Vijay Babu donated 2,500 face shields to the Cyberabad Police here on Tuesday.

The donated masks would be further distributed among the Cyberabad officials who are the frontline officers for the fight coronavirus infection.

The masks were handed over to Cyberabad Police Commissioner, V.C.Sajjanar in the presence of Krishna Yedula, Secretary of the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC).

The commissioner thanked Vijay Babu for his generosity and urged the citizens to strictly follow the lockdown norms.

