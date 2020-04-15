Hyderabad: Massage parlour raided, 6 held

By | Published: 9:54 pm

Hyderabad: A massage centre operated during the lockdown in Punjagutta was raided by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (West). The police caught the organizer, along with two women and three customers. The police also seized cash and a PoS machine from them.

Acting on a tip off, the team raided V2 studio and Spa located at Srinagar Colony on Wednesday afternoon. The owner was violating the lockdown orders as well as the guidelines for running the massage centre, said the police. The six persons along with the property were handed over to the Punjagutta police station for further action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .