Hyderabad may receive rain or thunderstorms

By | Published: 1:12 am

Hyderabad: The scorching temperatures which had the city roads wearing a deserted look for past several days are likely to take a backseat with a forecast of rains or thunder showers this week. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of rain or thundershowers towards evening or night in the city from Sunday onwards.

The day temperatures in the city for last several days have consistently been above the 40 degree Celsius mark and for the past few days staying beyond the 42 degree Celsius. The IMD forecast looks at the temperature in the day time staying above 40 degree Celsius with weather changes occurring towards the evenings.

Meanwhile, in view of thunderstorm warning and heavy winds in the city, the GHMC has alerted all project engineers to take precautionary measures to avoid flooding of the roads and inconveniences to the citizens. The officials were asked to arrange barricades at all excavation stretches to avoid any untoward incidents.

All teams of GHMC along with Disaster Response Force are on alert and ready to respond immediately in case of a thunderstorm or heavy winds, officials said.

Even as forecasts were made on impending thunderstorms, several parts of the city on Saturday reeled under high temperatures. According to Telangana State Development Planning Society, the city’s highest temperature today was recorded as 42.3 degree Celsius at Bandlaguda followed by Srinagar Colony (42.1 degree Celsius) and Musheerabad (42 degree Celsius).

