Watch: Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan tested positive for Covid-19

By | Published: 3:33 pm 4:48 pm

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan has tested positive for Covid-19 after undergoing a rapid antigen test on Saturday. He is asymptomatic and is presently under self-isolation.

The Mayor along with his family members underwent the test for Covid-19 yesterday and while his family members tested negative, the report on Rammohan came positive.

The Mayor is healthy and there are no complications as well and had gone in for self-isolation as a precautionary measure, sources said. After completion of the self-isolation period, the Mayor will be undergoing tests again and would donate plasma for extending treatment to corona patients, they said.

The Mayor also appealed to all those who successfully got treated for Covid-19 to donate their plasma. For this, a special camp would be conducted, sources informed.

This is the third time that the Mayor has undergone corona test and tested negative the previous two times.

Despite being under self-isolation, the Mayor is reviewing the progress of different works being executed by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) through video conferences.

Since rains have been lashing the city, he directed the officials to intensify anti-larval and fogging operations to prevent mosquito menace and take up measures to contain spread of seasonal diseases.

