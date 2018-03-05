Hyderabad Mayor opens swimming pools

By | Published: 11:14 pm

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Monday formally opened the swimming pools that come under the municipal corporation limits for summer season.

At present, there are 521 open grounds, 23 indoor stadiums and sports complexes in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

Addressing a programme in Amberpet, the Mayor said interested persons could book the facilities at 21 playgrounds, 13 sports complexes, 14 indoor stadiums, nine outdoor stadiums and 10 swimming pools online through Pay and Play scheme.

Apart from swimming pools, we have also established open gyms in parks and gyms in colonies for the convenience of citizens, he said.

Meanwhile, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department Principal Secretary, Arvind Kumar along with GHMC Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy inspected footpaths corner, zebra crossing, lane markings and the operations of a special machine for cleaning toilets at Lumbini Park.