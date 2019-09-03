Hyderabad: MCR HRD staffers pray for harmony

By | Published: 8:04 pm

Hyderabad: Trainee civil servants attending the 94th Foundation Course at the Dr. MCR HRD Institute celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi on a grand scale.

Harpreet Singh, Additional Director General, Dr MCR HRD Institute and Course Director at Vivekananda Block of the Institute, said Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesh, who epitomises learning, knowledge and prosperity, which are the prerequisites for achieving development and welfare for all sections of society.

“May this festival of Ganesh Chaturthi remove all obstacles and bring all-round development, harmony, and prosperity to all,” he added.

Institute Director General BP Acharya earlier distributed clay Ganesh idols to the staff.

