Hyderabad: MEA to finalise Videsh Bhavan in August

Hyderabad: Despite cooperation from the Telangana government, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was yet to finalise the date for laying the foundation stone for the swanky Videsh Bhavan in the IT corridor of Gachibowli to bring its regional offices under a single roof.

The Revenue Department already allotted two-and-half acres for Videsh Bhavan a few months ago. There were some issues related to a piece of land on the same premises, but officials sorted it out and handed over the land to MEA. The Ministry is likely to decide on laying the foundation stone at a meeting in August, and efforts were on to finalise the building plan, sources said.

Apart from Videsh Bhavan in Gachibowli, the Ministry is contemplating to establish similar facilities in Chennai, Bengaluru, Bhopal and other cities to integrate all its offices. The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Protector of Immigrants Office (PIO) and Migrants Rights Council (MRC) come under the purview of MEA. Presently, the RPO is in Secunderabad, while the PIO is on the third floor of the ‘B’ block in the Secretariat. The MRC is in Gagan Vihar, Nampally.

After completion of the work, the RPO, PIO and MRC, along with the MEA branch office, will be shifted to Videsh Bhavan. This will enable the Ministry to promptly address issues related to passports and migrants. The proposal to construct Videsh Bhavan gained momentum at a conference organised at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in Madhapur on May 13, 2017. Officials of the Revenue Department and MEA identified over 35 locations for the building, but zeroed in on the prime land in Gachibowli as it would offer easy access to visitors.

