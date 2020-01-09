Hyderabad: MEC students design underwater vehicle

By | Published: 10:44 pm

Hyderabad: A group of students from city-based Mahindra Ecole Centrale (MEC) have designed and fabricated an ‘Autonomous Underwater Vehicle’ (AUV), a self-propelled, unmanned, untethered underwater vehicle capable of carrying out simple activities with little or no human supervision.

Named Black Pearl, the AUV is a computer-controlled system or a robot with the ability to operate underwater. According to the management of MEC, the AUV project was a complicated in-house project with its inherent innovative integration of computer science, mechanical, electrical and electronics engineering.

The MEC students involved in the project included Naval Pattar (Fabrication), Nishith (Design), Pulkit (Simulations), Suresh (Control and Embedded Systems), Srikanth Gadde (Control and Embedded Systems), Kartikeya (Vision Systems), while the overall project was led by Sai Madhavan (Team Lead), and Sai Kiran Kumar (Deputy Team Lead).

In a press release, the MEC said that the Black Pearl is currently capable of carrying out navigational and other tasks pre-fed into its memory with good precision and near-zero error. “We are proud to be creating new engineers who work on complex projects, sharpen their technical and project management skills becoming more competitive, innovative and future-ready,” said Dr. Yajulu Medury, Director, MEC.

The AUV weighs 19.6 kg and is fully autonomous, carries power onboard through a Lithium Polymer Battery. Nearly Rs.3,70,000 was spent in developing the vehicle in-house. Faculty members who mentored the students include Prof. Arya Kumar Bhattacharya, Dean R&D and faculty from Mechanical Engineering, MEC, Dr. Sebastian Uppapalli.

