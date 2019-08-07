Hyderabad: Median inauguration at Suchitra soon

By | Published: 11:51 pm 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: Central median development at Suchitra Junction taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at a cost of Rs 25 lakh is all set for inauguration.

The initiative taken up as part of beautification of different junctions in the city will be inaugurated by Labour Minister C Malla Reddy and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan here on Thursday.

In tune with the character of a given location, the civic body has taken up development of these junctions in different parts of the city. Already, replicas of musical instruments are at Sangeet theatre junction.

At Suchitra junction, the structure to be inaugurated has a fountain designed to denote Irani chai. The GHMC urban bio-diversity wing has carried out beautification of eight main junctions of which works have been completed at Mettuguda, Suchitra and LB Nagar.

These three parks were set up reflecting local culture using idols and 3-dimension pictures, a press release said.

The civic body is providing pools, water sprinklers and seasonal flowers in these parks and has already completed beautification works at Nalgonda crossroads and Lakdi-ka-pul junction.

Beautification of junctions such as Suchitra, Mettuguda, Lakdi-ka-pul, Aramghar, LB Nagar, Uppal, Moosapet and Buddha Bhavan too has been taken up, the release added.

