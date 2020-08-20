Hyderabad: Medico defeats Covid-19 after being put on ‘ECMO’ support for 12 days

By | Published: 5:21 pm 5:24 pm

Hyderabad: The doctors at Care Hospitals have successfully helped in the recovery of a Covid-19 positive 35-year-old paediatrician, Dr. Dayanand Sagar from Warangal, after putting him on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support for 12 days.

For some Covid-19 positive patients, when ventilators fail to be effective, then ECMO could be an option. The ECMO machine, which replaces the function of heart and lungs, is usually used in patients whose lungs can’t get rid of carbon dioxide even with the help of a ventilator and the heart is unable to pump enough blood.

Dr. Sagar was brought to Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills on August 9, when his condition rapidly worsened. Initially the paediatrician was on high flow nasal cannula device for oxygen supply and anti-virals. However, soon his condition deteriorated and was put on ventilator, which lasted for 18 days. Despite aggressive ventilator support, the doctor’s condition did not improve.

“After a lot of discussion, we decided to put him on ECMO. With the help of the cardiothoracic surgical team, the ICU room was converted into a mini-operation room and ECMO was instituted,” said Chief Intensivist, Dr Pavan Kumar Reddy, who led the team of doctors.

The paediatrician was also administered with heparin to prevent blood clots. “We used very high doses of heparin. After 12 days of being on ECMO, Dr Dayanand’s lungs started to improve and his oxygen levels also improved and he was taken off ECMO,” doctors said. The doctor from Warangal will be discharged on Friday.

