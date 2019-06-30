Hyderabad medicos to be felicitated on Doctor’s day

By | Published: 9:33 pm

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Doctors Day on Monday, Aster Prime Hospital is organising a felicitation function for doctors.

The Minister for Prohibition, Excise, Sports and Youth Services, V Srinivas Goud will felicitate senior physicians Dr. B Satyanarayana from Husnabad, Dr. K Umamehswar Rao, Dr. K V Ramana Rao and Dr. I V Reddy from Hyderabad for their exemplary services in the field of medicine.

National Doctors Day of India is held in memory of the physician and second Chief Minister of West Bengal Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. This year’s theme for the occasion is “zero tolerance to violence against doctors and clinical establishment”.

