Hyderabad: Medipally fortified with CCTV surveillance

Hyderabad: As part of expanding its Community CCTV network, the Rachakonda Police has installed 60 surveillance cameras covering eight residential colonies in Peerzadiguda in Medipally here on Saturday.

The cameras were inaugurated by Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy in the presence of Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat. These cameras have been installed by following the standard technical specifications with an estimated project cost of Rs12 lakh.

Officials said these cameras were installed at strategic locations covering the entry and exits, main routes and crime-prone spots of the residential localities. Till date, 354 Community CCTV cameras and 5,420 cameras under the ‘Nenu Saitham’ initiative have been installed across Medipally police station area.

In the recent past, three snatching cases, a house burglary and a robbery case was detected with the help of footages from the CCTVs in Boduppal and Peerzadiguda, the police said.

In his address after inaugurating the cameras, Malla Reddy appreciated the police for the initiative wherein citizens with the help of local police are taking measures for a secured society. “Cameras play a pivotal role in policing and are very helpful in solving several cases. They help in speeding up the investigation by providing technical evidence to the law enforcing agency and delivering justice faster,” he said.

The Minister requested citizens to join hands for a safer Rachakonda apart from appealing the local public representatives to take initiative in ensuring installation of more cameras especially in Boduppal and Peerzadiguda.

Mahesh Bhagwat said cameras have become an important aspect of modern day policing and many sensational cases have been detected with the help of footages. “The local residents and the commuters using the roads will for sure feel safer with the installation of these cameras. Responding to the appeal, some residents had come forward and donated towards the initiative,” he said.

