Hyderabad: Meeting with auto rickshaw unions held

By | Published: 10:24 pm

Hyderabad: The city traffic police have asked the auto rickshaw drivers to follow traffic rules and maintain road discipline. At a meeting, Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner (Traffic), said there have been instances wherein auto drivers got involved in criminal offences while ferrying passengers.

He asked the owners of the auto rickshaws and unions to ensure such things do not happen in the future as it dents their image and that of the city.

The traffic police suggested the auto unions to prepare ‘conduct rules’ for auto drivers and inform all the drivers by conducting meetings and sensitising them to check commission of crimes, especially against senior citizens, women and foreign tourists.

Speaking on the sidelines of the programme, Anil Kumar said under the ‘My Auto is Safe’ initiative of Hyderabad Traffic Police, 78,793 autos were registered so far in the city and the programme is continuing.

