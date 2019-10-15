Hyderabad: Mesmerising Bharatanatyam performance

By | Published: 7:42 pm

To celebrate the 29th anniversary of Suguna Nrityalaya, a Bharatanatyam performance by ‘Shringarmani’ CA Subhashni Giridhar along with her students Suditi Ganguly, Tanishka Yenugadhati, Ananya Jawlekar, Hasika Pendem and Archisha Bharadwaj was held at Dr. NTR Auditorium, Potti Sriramulu Telugu University, Nampally.

The programme commenced with Shri Ganesha Stuti Ekadantham followed by a kriti Sri Tyagaraja Sri Ganapatini Sevimpare. Mahaganapatim manasa smarami in Ragam Naatai Talam Adi, Mooshikavahana, Mudakarathamodhakam, Gajananam bhoothaganadi sevitham, Alarippu, and Pushpanjali — a salutation to Lord Nataraja were some of the items presented.

These were followed by Gajaananayutam Ganeshwaram, Jathiswaram of Tanjore quartet, and Sri Venkatachala Nilayam which were all performed by guru Subhashini Giridhar with bhaava and varied expressions. Three stories were narrated in this – Akshaya Paatra, Sudama/Kuchelar childhood friend of Shri Krishna and Pundalik – Vitthal bhagwan.Among the last items to be performed were Abhang and Thillana, followed by Mangalam in praise of Lord Krishna by Tanjore quartet.

