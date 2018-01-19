Hyderabad Metro construction site rod falls on car

By | Published: 9:45 pm 9:46 pm

Hyderabad: In a freak mishap, an iron rod from the Hyderabad Metro Rail construction site at Chaderghat fell on a moving car on Friday afternoon. No one was hurt in the incident, but the car was damaged slightly, police said.

According to the Chaderghat police, it was around 12:30 pm that Abdul Aijaz, 45, a businessman from Yakutpura was traveling in his new Tata Bolt car along with his friend from Malakpet to their workplace.

“When they were passing under the Metro Rail construction site at Chaderghat, one of the iron rods fell on the car. It pierced through the bonnet and got stuck in the engine,” police said.

Based on a complaint, the Chaderghat police have booked a case under section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and took up investigation. Officials said based on further investigation, the L&T Hyderabad Metro management or the department concerned would be booked for negligence.