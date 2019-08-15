Hyderabad Metro daily ridership over 3 lakh, sets new record

By | Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail on Wednesday created a new record in patronage with nearly 3.06 lakh passengers using the public transport service.

HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy on Thursday said the number of passengers using the service created a new record and Metro stations registered a record 3.23 lakh footfall on Wednesday. After unfurling the tricolour at Metro Rail Bhavan, Reddy said the Hitec City reversal works were completed in all respects and normal train services would be introduced between Jubilee Hills Check-post and Hitec City in the next few days after mandatory

safety clearances were obtained.

“The frequency of trains will be increased to and from Hitec City in all directions in a few days,” he said. The frequency will be increased to 5 minutes or even 3 minutes during the rush hour if required to and from Hitec City in all directions.

The works up to Raidurg (Mindspace Jn. station) were also nearing completion and trial runs would start on the section between Hitec City and Raidurg stations. The HMR project, with its financial and engineering innovation, already won more than 75 national and international awards, Reddy said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter