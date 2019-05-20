Hyderabad Metro extension to Raidurg by July-end

By | Published: 12:42 am 1:04 am

Hyderabad: All efforts are being made to extend services of the Hyderabad Metro Rail till Raidurg (Mindspace) by the end of July, providing much-needed transport connectivity to hundreds of employees working in the IT hub, besides completing the reversal in front of Cyber Towers and Trident Hotel by this month-end.

Further, with the success of operating shuttle services from a few stations to different areas in IT corridor, measures are being taken to introduce similar services on the LB Nagar route connecting colonies to the stations.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) is intensifying its efforts to complete the construction works to offer seamless connectivity till Raidurg. At present, Metro services are being operated till Hitec City and the 1.5 km distance till Raidurg from Hitec City is expected to be completed by July end, said a senior official from HMRL.

Governor ESL Narasimhan had flagged off Metro train operations on the 10-km Ameerpet-Hitec City route on March 20. But in the absence of reversal in front of Cyber Towers & Trident Hotel beyond Hitec City, the trains are currently being run in twin single line method between Hitec City and the Jubilee Hills Check post and trains are brought to their respective “up” & “down” line directions by making use of the crossover line at Jubilee Hills Checkpost.

This temporary arrangement will continue till the reversal facility is completed and normal train working is restored mostly by this month-end, he said. There are eight stations on the Ameerpet-Hitec City route and there is massive demand to extend the Metro services till Raidurg for the convenience of several corporate and IT employees.

Every day, nearly 2.5 lakh passengers are travelling in the Metro services on different routes. Though, initiatives like operating shuttle services by corporate companies from Hitec City and Duram Cheruvu stations and merrygo services by L&TMRHL, many passengers are demanding the launch of monthly passes and combined pass tickets.

The same was brought to the notice of Metro officials by corporate company representatives during a meeting held in March. L&TMRHL is yet to decide on the monthly passes and regarding combined tickets, measures are being taken to introduce the tickets soon, he added.

Smart parking system launched

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar formally launched an integrated paid parking station and an electric vehicle charging station at the Begumpet Metro station here on Monday.

Appreciating the efforts of HMRL in setting up charging points, Kumar said such measures would go a long way in making Hyderabad an environment friendly city.

Under the brand name ‘Park Hyderabad’, the integrated smart parking management system is being offered at all the 24 Metro stations between Miyapur and Nagole stations. About 4,000 two-wheeler parking bays and 250 four-wheeler parking bays are available at the 24 stations.

At present, Rs 10 per day is being charged for a two-wheeler and Rs 20 per day for a four wheeler. The integrated parking system is being operated by a private company and will have an exclusive mobile application shortly.

Once it comes into operation, parking charges will be Rs 3 per hour for a two-wheeler and Rs 8 per hour for a four wheeler.

Similar parking facilities are being planned at all stations on the other routes. Proposals have already been sent to the government and once they are approved, agencies will be invited for taking up the project, said Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Managing Director NVS Reddy.

Further, efforts are also being made to synchronise the parking facilities being operated by L&TMRHL for the convenience of passengers.

On the other hand, Fortum, a Finnish government-owned company has entered into an agreement with HMRL and has set up eight electric vehicle charging points at Metro stations. At present, charging is being permitted for free of cost. Once the charges are made applicable, the cost of travel per km would be around Rs 1.80.

In addition to the eight charging stations, Power Grid Corporation of India has set up three points at Miyapur and Balanagar Metro stations. These apart, other companies are also setting up electric charging points at other stations.