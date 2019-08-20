Hyderabad Metro frequency increased on Ameerpet-Hitec City route

By | Published: 7:59 pm 8:21 pm

Hyderabad: Bringing much-needed relief for commuters, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has increased the train frequency to every four minutes on the Ameerpet-Hitec City route from Tuesday after commissioning the reversal facility at Hitec City.

In the absence of the reversal facility, the services were being operated in twin single line method between Hitec City and Jubilee Hills Checkpost and trains were brought to their respective “up” and “down” line directions by making use of the crossover line at Jubilee Hills Checkpost as a temporary measure. With the reversal facility being commissioned at Hitec City on Tuesday, the train frequency has now been increased for the convenience of passengers. The Twin single line system has been replaced by normal train working system between Hitec City and Jubilee Hills Check post.

Accordingly, the average train frequency on the busy route from Ameerpet to Hitec city is increased to four minutes during peak hours, HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy said, adding that the train frequency on the LB Nagar to Miyapur section was also increased to five minutes. The increase in train frequency will help commuters, especially those working in the IT hub.

“We will run trains with this frequency for about two or three weeks. After the operations stabilise, the frequency will further be increased to 3 minutes thereafter, if required,” said Reddy.

After the launch of Metro services on the Ameerpet-Hitec City route, there was a huge demand to increase the frequency of services on the route and for extension of services till Raidurg (Mindspace) station.

