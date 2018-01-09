Hyderabad Metro gets two thumbs up from US Consul General

US Consul General in Hyderabad Katherine Hadda, who recently took her first ride on the Metro, on Tuesday posted a video on Twitter to share her experience.

US Consul General in Hyderabad Katherine Hadda, with Mr NVS Reddy travelling in Hyderabad Metro Rail. Source: Twitter

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail, still going strong with an amazing patronage even a month after launch, has now got a VIP fan.

Stating that like most people in Hyderabad, she too was watching the Metro come up over the last year, Hadda says she was ‘really excited’ to take her first ride on the facility, said to be the world’s largest private public partnership project.

Hadda is seen being received by Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited managing director NVS Reddy and during the journey, she is heard praising the designs inside the coaches. The Consul General, who interacts with passengers, also asks them whether they found the facility convenient and whether they were enjoying it. She is also seen with the ‘incredible woman’ piloting the train.

Hadda signs off saying that as a native New Yorker who has travelled in Metro systems all over the world, she would give two thumbs up to the Hyderabad system.

“It is clean and well-run,” she says, adding that she couldn’t wait to see it grow.

“And the view is fantastic,” she states.

