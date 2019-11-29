Hyderabad Metro Hitec City-Raidurg operations launched 

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao along with Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar flagged off the Hyderabad Metro services on the Hitec City Raidurg section.

Speaking on the occasion, the Transport Minister said all efforts were being made to commence Metro services on the JBS-MGBS section by Sankranthi. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will be launching the services, he said.

He expressed happiness over RTC workers resuming their duties and ensuring comfortable services for passengers.

HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy said technical glitches were bound to take place in railway services but all measures were being taken to avoid recurrence of snags in the services.

He said the 1.5 km section from Hitec City to Raidurg was a crucial link and over 40000 passengers are expected to travel daily, totaling to 4.5 lakh passengers patronage everyday.

