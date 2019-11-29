Hyderabad Metro is country’s second largest network service

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: The urban public transport scenario changed in the city two years ago, when the Hyderabad Metro began chugging on the 30-km Miyapur-Nagole stretch on November 29, 2017.

It was formally launched on November 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Since then, the Hyderabad Metro has been making a considerable mark on public transportation in the city. It has now become the country’s second largest Metro network service after the Delhi Metro. The passenger patronage continues to increase steadily. What was initially about 1.5 lakh per day has now increased to nearly four lakh passengers per day.

Apart from a host of facilities at Metro stations, shuttle buses and last mile connectivity services are increasing patronage of the Metro. Commuters now have wide variety of options, including bicycles, two-wheelers, electric cars and others to select for last mile connectivity. Over 20 IT and ITES companies like Novartis, Value Labs, Epam, Invesco, ICICI Bank and others are operating shuttle services from Hitec City and Durgam Cheruvu stations to their respective campuses. These services include buses, cars, mini buses and others. In addition to this, L&TMRHL is also running “merry-go-round” services from Durgam Cheruvu and Hitec City Metro stations and the shuttle services have become popular among Metro commuters.

More importantly, Metro connectivity from the eastern part of the city with the western part has made commuting a comfortable exercise, especially for employees working in different IT and corporate companies.

Hyderabad Metro is also playing a crucial role in saving the environment. Besides offering world class public transportation, it aided in reduction of 45,000 tonnes of carbon emissions in the city. Apart from reduction in carbon emissions, it has also aided in saving nearly two crore litres of fuel consumption. In addition to this, 2.2 crore kWh energy was regenerated by Metro trains through regenerative braking till June this year. This apart, over two crore litres of water was harvested back to the ground by using rain water harvesting pits.

