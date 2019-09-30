Hyderabad Metro launches shuttle services to High Court from MGBS

By | Published: 5:31 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan on Monday flagged off shuttle services between the High Court and the MGBS Metro station from the High Court premises.

The shuttle services will be operational from Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm. At every 15 minutes, the service will be available and will cater to the needs of the High Court lawyers, staff, and other clientele who come to the High Court in large numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Justice asked the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited managing director NVS Reddy to increase the shuttle service frequency from MGBS Metro Station to High Court during peak hours and also requested him to introduce similar shuttle services to all other District courts located in the twin cities from the nearest Metro station.

The Chief Justice also underlined the importance of public transport system as it would help reduce traffic congestion and pollution levels and advised the MD to give wide publicity, put up signage boards etc., so that people would be aware of the facility.

The HMRL MD said for the first one week, the shuttle services would be free and later Rs.15 would be charged for each trip from MGBS Metro Station to the High Court and vice-versa.

