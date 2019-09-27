Hyderabad Metro line extension till Raidurg gaining pace

By | Published: 11:51 pm 12:15 am

Hyderabad: The extension of Hyderabad Metro Rail services till Raidurg (Mindspace) is gaining pace with the Chief Electrical Inspector for Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) project DVS Raju inspecting the 33V/415V Raidurg indoor substation here on Friday.

He also inspected balance works of Overhead Electric Traction (OHE) of HMR project from Hitec City to Raidurg. The Auxiliary Substation (ASS) and Overhead Electric Traction are a part of Corridor – III (Nagole to Raidurg) of the HMR project. The inspection was conducted for according sanction for energisation of ASS and OHE, which will facilitate the testing and commissioning activities of rail systems such as signalling, telecommunication, trial run and automatic fare collection etc on the sector.

After the inspection, DVS Raju said commissioning of the ASS and OHE would boost the progress and hasten the completion of rail system related works between Nagole and Raidurg of Corridor III.

“This is an important development for Corridor III. With the commissioning of Raidurg station and OHE between Hitec City and Raidurg will complete energisation of the entire Corridor III,” L&TMRHL MD and CEO KVB Reddy said.

