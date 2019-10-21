Hyderabad metro patronage set to reach new record

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad metro rail continues to witness heavy rush with an increase in the number of commuters depending the trains to reach their destinations, and in the process patronage records are being rewritten. On Monday, Metro officials expected the patronage to cross 4 lakh mark. Since Monday morning, there was heavy rush at Metro stations, forcing officials to extend the peak hour services and the frequency. Trains were operated at 3.5 minutes and 4.5 minutes frequency during peak hours and at six to seven minutes frequency during non-peak hours for the convenience of passengers.

Services were being operated from 6 am till 11 pm and the last train, which departs from a terminal, is arriving at the other terminal at 12 in the midnight. Ridership is expected to cross four lakh mark on Monday, which will be a new record patronage. Four extra trains and 120 additional train trips, totalling to 830 trips were operated, said Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Managing Director NVS Reddy.

Skywalk at Hitec City

Meanwhile, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited opened the skywalk at Hitec City Metro Station connecting L&T Next Galleria – Hitec City Mall for passengers on Monday. With the opening of the skywalk for public access, passengers can directly enter the mall from Hitec City Metro Station. This facility is in addition to the skywalk at Punjagutta Metro Station connecting L&T Next Galleria – Punjagutta Mall.

KVB Reddy, MD and CEO, L&TMRHL said Transit Oriented Development(TOD) in Hyderabad Metro Rail project has set an inspiring trend in creating vibrant urban spaces integrated with a world class transit system that enhances quality of life of passengers, said a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter