Hyderabad Metro Rail employee killed in road accident

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad Metro Rail employee died on the spot after the bike he was riding was hit by a rashly driven truck at Kukatpally here in the wee hours of Saturday. He was on his way to work when the mishap occurred, police said. The victim, Nasir Shaik (26), was a Metro Rail operator from Pragathi Nagar in Kukatpally and a native of Guntur of Andhra Pradesh. The incident occurred around 5.30 am when Shaik was proceeding on his bike from his house in Pragathi Nagar to work at the Ameerpet Metro Station.

Police said Shaik had reached Metro Pillar No 830 in Kukatpally, when the rashly driven truck rammed his bike from behind. He fell on the road and died on the spot.

The Kukatpally police shifted the body to the Gandhi Hospital for autopsy. A case was registered. Efforts are on to nab the truck driver, who fled the spot immediately after the accident, police said.

