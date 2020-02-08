Hyderabad Metro Rail: JBS to MGBS in 16 minutes flat

By | Published: 12:52 am 12:54 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail on Friday chugged into yet another chapter of history, becoming India’s second largest operational Metro project after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao flagged off services on the Green Line from JBS Parade Ground to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station. The services will be operational for passengers from 6.30 am on Saturday.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by other dignitaries including Union Minister of State G Kishan Reddy and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, embarked on a maiden ride on the 11 km-Corridor II stretch. The line comprises nine stations and connects the twin cities of Secunderabad and Hyderabad at MGBS on the Musi River.

The stretch, which is expected to reduce travel time to 16 minutes as against 45 minutes by road, made the Hyderabad Metro Rail — already the world’s biggest public-private partnership — the second largest operational Metro network in the country, covering 69.2 km. Phase I of the project also thus stood completed.

On the operational front, patronage for the Metro defied logic and was on a steady rise, with over four lakh passengers travelling every day on two other corridors. About 780 trips are operated every day, covering 18,000 km with a punctuality of 99.8 per cent. The new stretch is expected to take this even higher.

Adjudged the best urban mass transit project in the country by the Union government, the last two years after the launch on November 28, 2017 saw the Hyderabad Metro being voted the best on account of passenger satisfaction, beating the likes of the London Metro and Melbourne Metro, among others.

The JBS Parade Ground Metro Station is situated next to Hyderabad’s second largest bus terminus and is one of the tallest in the project, with five levels. A skywalk connects it to the Parade Grounds Station (Interchange) of Corridor III, while the MGBS Interchange Metro Station, spread over three lakh square feet, is one of the largest in the country. The nine stations en route the line are JBS-Parade Grounds, Secunderabad West, Gandhi Hospital, Musheerabad, RTC Crossroads, Chikkadpally, Narayanguda, Sultan Bazaar and MGBS.

“As builders of nations, we are proud to be doing the projects that make India proud. The iconic Hyderabad Metro Rail project ranks among one of most prestigious projects that we have executed,” SN Subrahmanyan, CEO & Managing Director, Larsen & Toubro, said. Thanking the Chief Minister for the support, Subrahmanyan said the Hyderabad Metro ushers in a new era of seamless commuting in India.

