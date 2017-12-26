Hyderabad Metro Rail, new preferred location for film shootings

By | Published: 12:16 am 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Gleaming platforms, colourful ambience and well maintained stations apart from a newly introduced mass transportation system is fast catching the fancy of Tollywood filmmakers in using Hyderabad Metro Rail and its stations as a location for their projects.

Right from the Allari Naresh starrer ‘Bandipotu’, Nitin’s ‘Lie ‘ to the latest Akhil Akkineni’s ‘Hello’, quite a few films have already been shot at the metro stations premises.

Some of these films were shot before commencement of commercial operations of the Metro Rail with authorities saying that quite a few other directors had evinced interest in shooting their films, including feature films and short films as well.

Catching up with contemporary look, filmmakers the choice of locations for shooting films too has been evolving over the years. There was a time when Jubilee Bus Station was the preferred destination for many directors to picturise different situations including action scenes.

A few years later, Kacheguda Railway station emerged as a prime locations for Telugu film shootings. With the advent of Multi Modal Transit System (MMTS) trains, several films were shot in the trains and at different MMTS stations.

A few scenes, including a couple of action sequences of Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s blockbuster ‘Pokiri’ were filmed at Khairatabad MMTS station.

Now, with the Hyderabad Metro Rail winning hearts in the city, Tollywood directors too have started looking at it and also the plus Metro Rail premises for filming different sequences.

Among the stations, Nagole and Miyapur are said to be more preferred by the directors. It is for the film team to select the station and premises, including the platform level, concourse level or even in a train, said a senior official.

Film technicians and directors conduct a recce before finalising a location and nearly six hours are utilised in a day for a film shoot. All precautionary measures are taken to avoid any damage to the property or any untoward incident while filming a scene, he said.

Refusing to disclose the amount charged for permitting film shootings, the official said it was charged on hourly basis. It depends on the location as well, platform level and concourse level had different rates and if a train was used the charges were different, he added.