Hyderabad Metro Rail services affected for 20 minutes

Published: 6:05 pm

Hyderabad: Metro services were affected for over 20 minutes on the Ameerpet – Nagole route after a flexi fell on the overhead electric cables between Begumpet and Paradise stations at around 3.45 p.m. on Sunday.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director, NVS Reddy said that the metro staff managed to remove the flexi and services were restored immediately.

This is not an isolated incident. During rains and gusty winds, incidents of flexis falling on the overhead power cables of Hyderabad Metro, have become a regular feature.

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited has identified 95 hoardings across the city where flexis are prone to fall on the overhead cables of Hyderabad Metro and disrupt the services.

It has appealed to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to relocate the hoardings to avoid disruption of Metro services and inconvenience to passengers.

With monsoon fast approaching, the probability of such incidents recurring is high. The issue was also discussed during the convergence meeting held recently and GHMC had assured to relocate the hoardings at the earliest.

