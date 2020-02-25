Hyderabad Metro Rail to introduce two more trains soon

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: With passenger rush increasing steadily, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) will be introducing two more trains into operations shortly, besides intensifying measures for increasing the train speed.

At present, 55 trains are being operated, which make nearly 1,000 trips a day. Already, trial runs of the two trains are under progress and they will be added to the fleet in about 10 days, said HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy.

Further, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has been approached to permit increasing the speed. At present, the services are being operated at 31 km per hour speed and efforts were on to increase the speed to 35 km. This will aid in increasing the train frequency too, he said.

The CMRS has imposed speed restrictions due to steep curves and gradients, especially on the Ameerpet-Raidurg route. “Hopefully, the CMRS will permit increasing the speed by August,” he said.

Meanwhile, short loop trains are being operated at peak hours to meet the rush on Mettuguda-Raidurg, Ameerpet-Raidurg and Miyapur-MGBS stations, Reddy said.

On the frequent jerks being faced by passengers in the trains, he said a few passengers unintentionally were falling on the emergency button in the coaches and this was resulting in application of emergency brakes.

Instructions have been issued to LTMRHL to cover the buttons and make a provision to press the button only after opening the lid, he informed.

On the charges of Hyderabad Metro fares being higher, he said they are far lesser than other Metros. A majority of the passengers here travel for 8 km to 12 km and spend about Rs 40 per ride. LTMRHL has all rights to fix the fares subject to the approval of fare fixation committee, he said.

Dismissing the allegations of additional land being allotted to Metro, Reddy said only 269 acres, which were allotted to Metro, was utilised and not a single yard was allotted additionally.

Compared with other Metros in the country, Hyderabad Metro land allocation per acre is just four km. While six km of land is given per acre for Delhi Metro, it is four km for Chennai and in Nagpur, it is seven km, he pointed out.

Scope for Metro from Tirupati to Tirumala

Hyderabad: Clearing the air over Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) plans for Metro connectivity from Tirupati to Tirumala, NVS Reddy said only a preliminary observation was made and there was scope for operating a Metro.

TTD Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy had requested for a study on the issue and recently on the sidelines of a personal trip, a preliminary observation was made for three days, he said.

There is scope for operating a Metro but there is a lot of challenges as well. The entire area is declared as reserve forest and wild life sanctuary and with ropeway not permitted, Metro options can be explored, he said.

If Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao permits, HMRL can extend consultancy services to the TTD plans for a Metro, he said.

