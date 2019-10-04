Hyderabad Metro Rail to run extra services

By | Published: 10:01 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the proposed strike by TSRTC, Hyderabad Metro Rail will be operating services for extra hours with trains starting from 5 am onwards. The last train will be leaving the terminal stations at 11.30 pm and reaching the other terminal stations at around 12.30 midnight.

In addition to this, the frequency of trains is being increased to three minutes during peak hours and five minutes or as per requirement during non-peak hours. For the convenience of passengers, additional ticket counters, machines and manpower will be arranged at busy stations. Senior officers from L&TMRHL will man important stations like L B Nagar, Ameerpet, Hitec city, Secunderabad East, Parade Grounds etc., to manage the crowd.

Metro officials appealed to commuters to observe discipline, follow queue system and help women, children and elders. These decisions were taken during an emergency meeting by L&TMRHL MD KVB Reddy and HMRL MD NVS Reddy and other officials.

