Hyderabad Metro security guard arrested for theft

Hyderabad: A security guard, working at the Begumpet Metro Rail Station, was arrested along with his accomplice on Thursday on charges of stealing Rs. 2 lakh from a bus passenger late last month.

According to the Mahankali police, Rs 1.7 lakh of the stolen amount was recovered from Abdul Kadeer, 30, the security guard and a resident of Ghasmandi and his accomplice, Mohammed Sadik, 29, of Moulali.

Police said that on December 28, the duo consumed alcohol at a bar and plotted to commit theft in a crowded bus. Accordingly, they boarded a TSRTC bus from Bata bus-stop near General Bazaar.

“They targeted a passenger Krishna Reddy, diverted his attention and stole Rs 2 lakh that he was carrying with him,” police said.

The modus operandi of the duo was to board crowded buses and target passengers and share the stolen goods.


