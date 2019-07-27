Hyderabad Metro services disrupted, resume after 30 minutes

By | Published: 4:24 pm

Hyderabad: Services of the Hyderabad Metro were affected for over 30 minutes this afternoon on the Miyapur-LB Nagar corridor with the services being halted at Lakdikapul station to fix the glitches.

According to Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited officials, a lightning arrester rod fell on the track near the Assembly station at 2.30 pm due to heavy wind pressure.

As a precautionary measure, overhead electrical power was switched off and the rod was removed. Since there was no overhead electrical power to the train, it was run on battery power.

One passenger, who was an asthma patient complained about uneasiness and passengers were evacuated a few metres short of the Assembly station and taken to the platform, said HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy.

Power was immediately restored and services have resumed. There was a disruption for about 30 minutes and it was mainly due to safety precautions, he said.

Instructions have been issued to L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited engineers and operating staff to increase maintenance checks during monsoon, he added.

