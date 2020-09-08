Hyderabad: Metro services to resume in all 3 Corridors

“We will run the services on all the three corridors from tomorrow onwards continuously from 7am to 9 pm without any break” said NVS Reddy

Hyderabad: Metro services resumed operations on Raidurg- Nagole route on Tuesday after the services were commenced on Miyapur-LB Nagar route on Monday.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Managing Director NVS Reddy said services were operated from 7 am to 12 noon and from 4 pm to 9 pm on both the routes. A total of about 240 train trips were made and total passengers were about 26,000 boarded the trains (17,000 on Corridor 1 and 9,000 on Corridor 3).

“We will run the services on all the three corridors from tomorrow onwards continuously from 7am to 9 pm without any break” said Reddy.

