Hyderabad Metro ticket now available through Paytm

By | Published: 5:00 pm 5:46 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director NVS Reddy on Thursday launched a Paytm QR-code based metro-ticketing system at the Rasoolpura Metro station here.

With the launch of the system, the HMRL has taken a step forward towards creating urban mobility solutions that are future ready, he said.

“We believe that by offering these tech-powered solutions, we will serve the transit needs of commuters more efficiently and seamlessly,” he said, while interacting with media persons.

He said the new service would give commuters in Hyderabad a new option to travel seamlessly and avoid long queues to buy tokens at Metro stations. The commuters can now simply purchase a QR code ticket on their Paytm app, which can be displayed at the automatic fare collection gates to proceed for the journey.

