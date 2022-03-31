Hyderabad Metro to introduce Super Saver Metro Holiday Card from Ugadi

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail is spreading holiday cheer among citizens with its first of its kind Super Saver Metro Holiday Card, which offers unlimited metro travel across 57 metro stations on a hundred applicable holidays during the year.

The offer unveiled today by KVB Reddy, MD &CEO, L&TMRHL on Thursday will have Super Saver Metro Holiday Cards made available for sale from Ugadi i.e. April 2 onwards. Any passenger can buy the cards from any of the metro rail ticket counters for Rs 50 and a top-up value of Rs 59. The top-up value will be valid only on the date of recharge of any applicable holiday and can be used throughout the day for unlimited travel across the metro network.

“The special offer reinforces our commitment to provide best in class travel options for passengers. We promise many such officers awaiting the citizens,” said KVB Reddy.

The list of the holidays and other details are specified in the official website of L&Tmetro rail, T-Savaari app and also be checked by scanning the QR code on the back of the card.

For ‘Metro Suvarna Offer’ event, L&T Metro Rail Limited organized a lucky draw for its customers on Thursday. The five lucky winners of the monthly draw received prizes like TV set, air-conditioner, microwave oven, and mobile phones.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .