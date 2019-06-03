Hyderabad Metro to reach RGIA in three years

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail connectivity to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad might take three years, said Anil Kumar Saini, Chief Operating Officer, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd.

Addressing Facility Management professionals at the 7th FM Summit held in Gachibowli Financial District, Saini said the 85-km-long second phase project to the airport was in the approval stage and could take another three years to be completed.

Stating that L&T Metro was collaborating with Telangana Facility Management Council for the last-mile connectivity, he said L&T runs 710 trips through 42 trains, which travel 17,600 km route every day, ferrying nearly 2.5 to 2.75 lakh passengers, he said. The Metro Rail also made available cars and bikes on rent, corporate and private shuttle services, RTC integration, auto stands, feeder shuttle services and so on.

Nearly 40 shuttle services are being operated to help 5,000 people commute to and fro from Hitec City and Durgam Cheruvu stations.

GHMC West Zone Commissioner D Harichandana, speaking about waste management in large corporate houses, hinted that the GHMC might not collect waste from them in future.

“We may stop the current practice. So you better be prepared,” she told 400-plus Facility Management professionals who are responsible for the upkeep of IT facilities.

