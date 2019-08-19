Hyderabad Metro’s lost items service useful

By | Published: 1:03 am 1:04 am

Hyderabad: In a hurry to board or alight from a Metro, many commuters do forget their belongings at the stations or in the train. And, here is where the L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited’s (LTMRHL) Lost and Found service assumes significance.

Most commuters tend to forget their lunch boxes, bags, pens and other articles at the baggage scanners in stations or in the trains while leaving in a hurry. Every month, about 60 articles are left behind by the commuters at different stations. Such articles are either collected by Lost & Found team or staff of the Metro Rail. These are then deposited with the Station Controller (SC) at the respective station.

Most of the articles are left behind at the baggage scanners and in such cases, the SC immediately makes announcements for the article to be handed over to the commuter. If the commuter misses to pick up the article, he or she can reach the destination station and request for the same or can leave a request with the call center team.

Lots of effort goes into handling the articles and handing over them to the owners. Soon after an article is found, it is tagged properly and entered in a CRM tool with details. However, perishable items are disposed the same day and are not tagged. Other articles are kept in the SC Room for three days, if the customer comes to pick up from a said station. Post three days, the article is shifted to a Lost and Property Office (LPO) where dedicated staff is deployed for monitoring.

After a few days, if a customer comes back and asks for the article, the LPO officer coordinates with the call center and the station SC before delivering the belonging to the customer.

In one case, Shiva, a commuter forgot a bag, containing jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh at Miyapur Metro station. The station staff collected and stored the bag safely and returned it to the customer with care. Shiva was happy to find all the items safe and intact. Turning emotional, he appreciated the Metro staff for the prompt action, coordination and service.

In an interview to a news magazine early this year, L&TMRHL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer KVB Reddy, was quoted saying, “Approximately 800 lost and found cases were reported till date. We have successfully returned 400 items to the commuters,”

He further said it was not an easy task as it requires coordination across the entire stretch and Operations Control Centre (OCC). Metro staff received more than 200 accolades and zero discrepancies or objections were reported in all such cases.

