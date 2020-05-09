Hyderabad: Migrant craftsmen without work in Ramzan

By | Published: 12:13 am 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: The unexpected combination of the holy month of Ramzan and the lockdown has dented the hopes of thousands of craftsmen, mostly migrants, settled in various slums of the old city.

It was during the month of Ramzan that those into vocations like zardosi, footwear making, bangle making, safety pin and agarbatti making and perfume distillation usually get good work. The orders are placed by businessmen as there is heavy shopping in the markets in the run up to Eid and the wedding season that follows.

However, the situation this year is in stark contrast, with most of the workers sitting idle in their houses due to the lockdown. Mohd Arshad, a zardosi worker from Bihar who stays in Amannagar, says he has been without work for more than 40 days.

“Generally, during Ramzan, our income doubles as we get to work for more hours with more orders,” he says, adding that he usually earns around Rs 800 a day during regular days and with the working hours increasing in Ramzan, he makes more money. With a family of five, Arshad is now more worried about arranging food and milk for his family.

Similar is the plight of Md Firdous from West Bengal, who is into footwear making.

“During Ramzan, we get plenty of work from the traders for making footwear, mostly fancy ones for women. Now there are no orders. We usually wait for the month of Ramzan to earn more money and save some of it for the rest of the year when there is not much work. But with the lockdown, we are without any work and it means a financial crisis throughout the year,” he said.

Thousands of migrants, a few along with their families, stay in Aman Nagar, Siddiqui Nagar, Tallabkatta, Nasheman Nagar, Jaweed Nagar, Fathima Nagar, Ghouse Nagar and a few other areas. All of them work in the small workshops based out of the houses in these localities.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .