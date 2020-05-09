Hyderabad: Migrant workers stage protest at Gachibowli

By | Published: 12:53 pm

Hyderabad: A group of migrant workers at a construction site at Gopanpally in Gachibowli staged a protest on Saturday morning demanding that they be sent back to their native places.

The workers gathered at the site of a multinational company at Gopanpally and started raising slogans against the management of the company. They were reportedly engaged in construction activity at the site for the last few months and are demanding that they be sent back in special trains to their native places. A few of the workers reportedly damaged the glass panes of the security room and office.

The local police have reached the spot and are trying to pacify the workers. Senior police officials along with revenue department officials are also speaking with the management of the company to sort out the issue.

