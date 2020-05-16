Hyderabad: Migrants made wait for hours by travel agents

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: Around 40 persons, mostly migrant workers and their families had to go through a bitter experience on Friday after they were made to wait for several hours on the road near Keyes High School in Secunderabad here due to an alleged miscommunication by travel agents.

The bus which they had booked to return home had broken down and this was not informed to them by the agents, keeping them confused and waiting for almost 10 hours. However, after the intervention of the police, the issue was sorted out and they left for home around 6 pm.

The group belongs to Odisha and had booked a bus with the city-based travel agency to return to their native places in the morning. According to the police, they had paid an advance amount to the agent and booked a bus for their journey. All the workers were asked to gather at the pickup point near the St Mother Theresa’s Statue around 6 am.

The group, including women and children, reached the pickup point with their baggage and were waiting for the bus. However, even after several hours, neither did the bus come nor did the agent respond to their calls.

“We had been waiting since morning. The travel operator did not respond and kept us waiting till afternoon. Later, we were informed that the bus broke down,” said Rakesh, a construction worker.

The long wait for the migrant workers came to end with the intervention of the police, when the bus finally reached them around 5 pm.

“The migrant workers were waiting since morning. We took details of the operator and when enquired, we found out that the bus which was returning from Andhra Pradesh had broken down midway. They boarded the bus and started off to their homes around 6 pm,” the Gopalpuram police said.

