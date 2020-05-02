Hyderabad: Migrants make a beeline at police stations

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: Many migrant labourers working in the city have started making a beeline to the police stations requesting officials to issue necessary passes enabling them to reach their hometown in other States.

On coming to know that the government was operating special trains for their convenience, migrant labourers started reaching the police stations since morning on Saturday. However, the police officials explained to them it would be difficult to send everyone in one go.

“Please have patience and don’t panic. Everyone will be shifted to their hometown in a phased manner,” a police official told a group of labourers.

Groups comprising over half a dozen labourers were seen walking to the nearest railway stations urging officials to send them to their native place. Meanwhile, Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Saturday advised those who got stranded in Telangana, to apply for an E-pass.

“Dear citizens who got stranded in Telangana due to lockdown and want to leave for their homes in other States in India can apply for an E-pass by submitting required information at the given link – https://tsp.koopid.ai/epass. After due verification, the E-pass will be sent to you, to move ahead,” he tweeted.

These passes would be issued for those, who got stranded in the city for the last few weeks and ready to go to their native place by arranging their own transport. The passes would be issued within a few hours after applying.

