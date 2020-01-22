Hyderabad: MIM objects to facial recognition pilot in polls

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has demanded that the Telangana State Election Commission withdraw the proposed implementation of facial recognition technology in Wednesday’s Municipal polls.

The TSEC has decided to implement the technology in ten polling stations in Kompally Municipality on a pilot basis. MIM MLC Syed Amin Ul Hasan Jafri, in a submission to the commission, said the technology depends on large data base of facial contours and features. “Besides, such database is susceptible to breaches and misuse,” he said.

He argued that it was being created without the consent of the participants, the voters. There can be no assumption of consent inside a polling station and collection of such data without consent would be a violation of citizen’s right to privacy.

Quoting the case of Puttuswamy vs Union of India (2017), Jafri said the Supreme Court had recognised that citizen’s right to privacy as a fundamental right within part III of Constitution of India. He urged the TSEC to strengthen the present provisions to identify electoral fraud more efficiently and in a manner that doesn’t violate the fundamental rights of the citizens.

